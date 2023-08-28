CS visits by-poll control room

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry along with the inspector general of police and the secretary of the Home Department visited the control room established in the Home and Tribal Affairs Department to oversee the by-elections across 24 districts of the province.

He was briefed on the control room’s operations, which included monitoring the election process, maintaining law and order, and coordinating with relevant authorities to ensure effective implementation of directives from the provincial government and election commission.

The chief secretary praised the establishment of the control room, emphasising the government’s dedication to conducting free, fair, and transparent by-elections.