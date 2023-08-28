CTD says terrorists involved in attack on ex-MPA held

PESHAWAR: The Counter-Terrorism Department on Sunday claimed to have arrested the alleged terrorists who had attacked the vehicle of a former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly in Lower Dir last year.

The incident had triggered protests as people feared it might be the beginning of militancy in the Malakand division again. The government had to take immediate measures to ensure peace in Malakand after the incident.

“The main terrorist involved in the attack, Asadullah, was arrested during an intelligence-based operation by the CTD and security forces. Two of his facilitators, Amir Nawab and Huzaifa, were arrested later on his information,” CTD Additional Inspector General of the CTD Shaukat Abbas told reporters.

The official added that 16 kilograms of explosives, Improvised Explosive Device(IED), grenades, ammunition and five different passports, including an Afghan passport, were recovered from the accused Asadullah.

He said the terrorist had planted an IED to target the then MPA Malik Liaqat Khan car earlier but that did not work as the lawmaker did not use that route for two months.

Shaukat Abbas added that Asadullah had connections with other terrorists who used to come to his house for planning attacks. The group was also involved in other IED attacks on elders of the area.

The CTD chief said the terrorists attacked the car of the then MPA Malik Liaqat Khan on August 6, 2022 when he was returning home at around 9 pm.

They came to know about the schedule of the MPA through social media and planned an ambush on his way back. The CTD official said the terrorists attacked the former MPA for being head of a local anti-militant lashkar.

A brother of the MPA, Jan Alam, his nephew Yasir, two constables Bacha Rawan and Naseer, had died in the attack while Malik Liaqat was critically injured along with three others.

After that, a few attacks were reported on the police posts in Swat a couple of days later and then a video appeared on social media in which an army officer and a police officer were taken hostage.

Hundreds of people in Lower Dir and Swat had taken to the streets after the incidents and marched for peace, asking the government, police and army not to let anyone disturb the peace in Malakand Division once again.

Thousands of others had protested on social media. Some elected representatives had taken up the issue in the assemblies and demanded the government to take concrete measures for peace.