Man arrested for honour killing of sisters

Rawalpindi:Police on Sunday have arrested man who killed his two sisters in the name of honour three weeks ago. According to police spokesman, Rizwan, a resident of Jatli had shot dead his sisters and escaped from the scene after shooting his sisters Sadia and Nazia.
The accused Rizwan was suspicious that his sisters had developed illicit relations with someone. The case of the incident was registered in Jatali police station on the complaint of the victim’s father. SP (Saddar) Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence and all resources are being utilised to arrest the accused involved in heinous crimes.
Islamabad:Iqra University concluded its Open House Week Fall 2023. From August 21 to 25, the week-long event witnessed...
Rawalpindi:You may be flinging the garbage away from your home now, but chances are that it will be back at your...
Islamabad:Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that due to the massive...
Islamabad:The Institute of Policy Studies has become part of an effort by a Chinese institution to create a...
Islamabad: The students enrolled in the Quaid-i-Azam University's Bachelor of Science programmes in Mathematics,...
Islamabad:The organised land grabbing mafia, Sunday, riddled a five-member family with bullets and knife-rampage on...