Man arrested for honour killing of sisters

Rawalpindi:Police on Sunday have arrested man who killed his two sisters in the name of honour three weeks ago. According to police spokesman, Rizwan, a resident of Jatli had shot dead his sisters and escaped from the scene after shooting his sisters Sadia and Nazia.

The accused Rizwan was suspicious that his sisters had developed illicit relations with someone. The case of the incident was registered in Jatali police station on the complaint of the victim’s father. SP (Saddar) Muhammad Nabil Khokhar said that the arrested accused would be brought to justice with solid evidence and all resources are being utilised to arrest the accused involved in heinous crimes.