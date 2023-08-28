Open House ends at Iqra University

Islamabad:Iqra University concluded its Open House Week Fall 2023. From August 21 to 25, the week-long event witnessed a huge gathering of parents and students from diverse backgrounds, all exploring the university's wide range of academic offerings and facilities.

The Open House Week provided an opportunity for participants to interact with the university's departments on an individual level. Throughout the week, attendees acquired informative sessions covering various disciplines and programs, gaining insight into the institution's dedication to education and innovation. The event solidifies the university's commitment to creating a supportive and stimulating environment for academic growth.