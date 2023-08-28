MoU inked as regional think tanks to form network

Islamabad:The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) has become part of an effort by a Chinese institution to create a multilateral cooperative network of think tanks in the Indian Ocean Region.

The development came following the signing of a memorandum of understanding by the IPS in Kunming, China, with the Research Institute for Indian Ocean Economics (RIIO) at the Yunnan University of Finance and Economics (YUFE). The initiative was launched during the eighth RIIO international conference on ‘Common Development of China and Indian Ocean Region’ held with the theme of ‘Challenges and Prospects of Blue Economy Cooperation in the Indian Ocean: From the Perspective of Security and Development’, which was hosted by the RIIO-YUFE.

Besides the representatives of the IPS, the event was also attended by top officials of the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, India; Centre for Economic and Social Development, Myanmar; Centre for Policy Dialogue, Bangladesh; and Pathfinder Foundation, Sri Lanka. The participating institutions also signed a letter of intent to become part of the network after necessary formalities.

This network will work for the policy analysis and review of Indian Ocean’s strategic issues, undertaking joint activities, promoting common development between China and Indian Ocean region through research and discussion, and publishing research papers, articles, books, white papers, and reports as an outcome, all in a bid to strengthen various areas of cooperation such as investment environment in Indian Ocean economies, the foreign policy and economic relations of Indian Ocean economies, and any other such issues having bilateral or multilateral implications for each country.

IPS Chairman Khalid Rahman said the economies, livelihoods and cultural identities of the states and people around IOR were vitally linked to it. "For continuous, coordinated and proactive growth of blue economies, there is a need for a greater focus on maritime specific policies, research and education, knowledge and information sharing, establishing mechanisms and networks, integrated planning on regional scales as well as within the countries, and robust governance involving industry, community and other stakeholders including the governments themselves," he said.

He said developing a healthy competitive environment was inevitable to take benefit of the new opportunities appearing not only in the established sectors but in the emerging sectors as well.