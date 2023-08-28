BS exams paper out of course: students

Islamabad: The students enrolled in the Quaid-i-Azam University's Bachelor of Science programmes in Mathematics, English and Geography have complained about the content and structure of their terminal examination paper ‘Fundamentals of Economics.’
Insisting that the paper had questions not in line with the prescribed course outline, the students demanded ‘compensation’ to ensure that their grades aren’t affected.
Yaseen Ahmed, a student BS Geography, expressed his bewilderment over the paper, particularly highlighting question No. 1 in Section ‘B.’ He described the question as poorly formulated saying the intention behind the question was unclear and that the paper setter seemed to be confused.
Ehtesham, another student who attempted the same paper, said a question was unrelated to the prescribed course. “What's even more surprising is that the same off-course question appeared twice in the question paper. It was a clear oversight raising questions about the quality of the examination process,” he said.
