Health ministry delaying regular key appointment to foreign-funded project

Islamabad:The national health services ministry has adopted an ad hoc approach to the management of its unit handling foreign funding to fight the ‘big three’ infectious diseases - AIDS, tuberculosis and mal­aria - in the country.

Instead of appointing a public health expert as the national coordinator to the Common Unit to Manage Global Fund against AIDS, TB and Malaria, the ministry gave the acting charge of the key post with good pay and fringe benefits to a bureaucrat - joint secretary (health) Mustafa Jamal Kazi - in May last year and kept extending his three-month term in office afterward, say officials.

They told 'The News' that Kazi got term extensions thrice before the Islamabad High Court stopped the ministry last month from doing it for the fourth time declaring that the rules don't allow temporary postings for more than six months. It also sought a written explanation from the ministry for the long delay in the filling of the BPS-20 position on a regular basis.

While the high court didn't hold any hearing into the matter thereafter, the ministry looked through its orders for the regular appointment of the Common Unit's national coordinator, so Kazi held on to the post without getting a formal term extension. He stayed put until he was posted out to the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports as its head last week, just three days after Prime Minister Anwarul Kakar-led caretaker cabinet was sworn in. The top Common Unit position has been lying vacant since then, according to officials.

A senior official of the PIMS hospital, Dr Mutahir Shah, took the health ministry to court for breaching the rules by giving away the additional charge of the post to a bureaucrat (Kazi) and that, too, a non-doctor though the post is required by the rules to be held by a medical graduate with a postgraduate higher diploma in medical faculty or public health as well as 10 years relevant professional experience.

The post was advertised as a vacancy but was never filled. It, as a project post, is required by the rules to be filled through open competition at the earliest.

Insiders told 'The News' that the health ministry tried to adjust Kazi to the post through regular appointment but the planning and development ministry threw a spanner in the works by declaring the bid a violation of the rules. They said the Global Fund was also for adherence to the criteria prescribed in the PC-I for the filling of the vacancy.