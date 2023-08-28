Humid, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Humid and partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were also penetrating in upper parts.
They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 24.8°C.
