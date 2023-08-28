Cotton crop largely safe from floods: secretary

LAHORE:Cotton crop in the Punjab province is largely safe from floods. In a briefing here on Sunday, Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, Secretary Agriculture Punjab was told that Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions are facing canal closures due to high level floods. But till now, the cotton crop is safe because so far certain areas under cotton cultivation have fortunately not been flooded.

On this occasion, provincial Secretary Agriculture, directed to make necessary arrangements safety of all the crops, including cotton in the flood-affected areas.

In this regard, liaison should be maintained with the Irrigation Department and the flood situation should be monitored. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Punjab government has fulfilled its promise to give better rates to cotton farmers.

The stability of the cotton market will make the farmers prosperous and have positive effects on the next crop. He further said that the condition of cotton across the province is satisfactory and priority measures are being taken for better care of the cotton crop. The reported hotspot areas are being sprayed with agricultural pesticides with advanced chemistry to control pest/ insect infestation.He was presiding over a meeting organised to monitor the current situation of cotton at Civil Secretariat.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, Secretary Agriculture was told that the overall condition of cotton in the province is good.

The harvesting phase of the early sown crop is going on. In some areas, the attack of whitefly and pink bollworm has been observed, but it is below the economic limit of damage. On receiving the report, the teams of Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning are spraying agricultural pesticides with advanced chemistry.

He further said that technical guidance should be given to the farmers for clean picking of cotton. To achieve the cotton production target, the next two weeks are very important. More agriculture extension officers and staff should participate alongside the farmers. Apart from this, monitoring of the arrival of cotton in the ginning factories should be continued so that with the help of data, effective strategies can be set for the next crop. He clarified that cotton crop will prove to be the cause of stability in the country.

Therefore, all the officers and staff should fulfill their duty as a national duty in order to achieve the cotton production target. The cotton campaign has been going on for the past four months and we will be able to achieve the goal with dedication and work.