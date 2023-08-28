Disease surveillance system in country improves: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that in line with International Health Regulations (IHR), Punjab has successfully imparted Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) training to 1,519 health workers, including doctors and paramedics in 18 districts of the province while the same training in the remaining 18 districts will start in September 2023 this year.

The minister was addressing the concluding session of the National Quarterly review meeting on Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) as chief guest.

Prof Dr Dame Jenny Harries, Chief Executive UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), presided over the session while Dr Anne Wilson, IHR Global Lead UKHSA, Ms Diana Randall, Dr Sartaj Country Lead and other members of the visiting delegation from UKHSA were also present.

Dr Jamal Nasir informed that all the government health facilities in Punjab, including district headquarters hospital (DHQs), tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ), basic health units (BHUs)and rural health centres (RHCs) had been computerised where complete health record of every visiting patient was being maintained. Data collected in this manner will be helpful in understanding disease patterns in a particular area or a community for quick response in case of outbreak of communicable diseases, he added. Dr Jamal Nasir said that communicable diseases were not limited to any single country and we could only address the global health challenges with international coordination. Extensive surveillance was a prerequisite for curtailing such diseases and devising a sustainable response against them. The surveillance system in Pakistan and Punjab, has much been improved and sensitive enough to respond to outbreaks. He said that Pakistan was fully alive towards its responsibilities as a signatory to the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005, and it was taking all possible steps for strengthening technical aspects of the health sector and enhancing capabilities of the healthcare staff besides evolving wide-ranging stratagem to prevent, detect and respond epidemics.

He said that Punjab province has taken lead for the implementation of IHR and various steps have been taken like allocation of domestic resources to enhance core capacities for Surveillance; outbreak response and development of Public health Lab. ‘We are committed to strengthen our capacity for combating any epidemic and appreciate the technical assistance extended by UKHSA. We believe that expertise and technical capacity of the health workforce needs to be raised at par with international standards’, the minister observed. He said that we highly value the technical support extended by UKHSA towards these goals. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Executive of UK Health Security Agency Prof Dr Dame Jenny Harries informed that the UKHSA was also supporting the development and implementation of integrated lab systems to strengthen comprehensive surveillance in Pakistan. UKHSA provided significant support to the provinces in terms of improvement in the technical areas and core capacities as per the JEE recommendations from 2016 to 2023, she added. Dr Muhammad Sartaj, First Secretary British High Commission & Country Lead informed that leadership & monitoring programme for enhancing in-house capabilities has also been extended. The capacity and technical skill improvement has been augmented through international subject matter experts.

Dr Anne Wilson added that, UKHSA is also providing technical expertise under one-health approach in many areas like health workforce development, analytic & advanced learning through IT systems etc.