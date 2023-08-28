Varsity’s faculty hostel made functional

The Secretary Industries and Commerce inaugurated the recently furnished Faculty Hostel at the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology (PTUT), here.

PTUT Vice-Chancellor Dr Abdul Sattar Shakir, UET VC Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Head of Department UET, Registrar PTUT, Director Development Tevta Dr Zulfiqar, Consultant SPU Maqsood Ahmed and other staff concerned attended the ceremony. The hostel building was constructed in 2019, but remained vacant and non-functional for a long period of time. The secretary industries had given instructions to the PTUT administration and the Consultant SPU Mr Maqsood, for its renovating and making it functional. The efforts of both have succeeded and the building has finally become functional. The building will serve PTUT’s faculty, including the Chinese teachers, visiting and the permanent faculty.