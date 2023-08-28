After hike in POL prices: Prices of perishable items go up

LAHORE:Following the increase in prices of petroleum products the prices of essential perishable items also increased further as the transportation costs has increased by almost 30 percent.

The district administration has completely failed to implement the official rate lists. The sellers across the City plainly refused to sell the products at the official rates. This applies to all daily used edibles ranging from fruits, vegetables, milk, meat, pulses and grains.

This week again almost 10 to 30 percent increase was witnessed in the rates of different fruits and vegetables. But the increase in consumer buying rates is more than that due to non-implementation of the official rates.

The price of chicken reduced by Rs12 per kg, fixed at Rs364-378 per kg, sold at Rs400-430 per kg, and chicken meat price cut by Rs18 per kg, fixed at Rs567 per kg, and sold at Rs600-1,200 per kg.

The price of potato sugar-free A-grade was increased by Rs2 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade fixed at Rs60-65 per kg, C-grade at Rs50-55 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs63-68 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, B-grade by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs55-60 per kg, sold at Rs80 per kg, and C-grade by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs48-52 per kg, mixed sold at Rs60-70 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade unchanged at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg, B-grade at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg, and C-grade at Rs60-65 per kg, sold at Rs70 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs240-250 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, and garlic harnai unchanged at Rs385-400, sold at Rs460-500 per kg.

The price of Ginger Thai unchanged at Rs880-900 per kg, Garlic Indonesia gained by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs810-830 per kg, both sold at Rs1,000-1,200 per kg.

Cucumber farm reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs140-160 per kg. Brinjal price reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. Bitter gourd price increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. The price of spinach farm reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53, sold at Rs100-120 per kg.

Zucchini local increased by Rs35 per kg, fixed at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs220-250 per kg.

The price of lemon local gained by Rs60 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs300-320 per kg. Lufa price gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Ladyfinger price unchanged at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs130-150 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs70-74 per kg, sold at Rs100-140 per kg. Sweet pumpkin was gained by Rs4 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg. Green chili price A-grade unchanged at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs150-160per kg.

Turnip price cut by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200-250 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) unchanged at Rs270-280 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg. Pea price was unchanged at Rs290-300 per kg, sold at Rs400-450 per kg.

The price of different variety of apples gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs95-185 per kg, sold at Rs120-300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category unchanged at Rs140-145 per dozen, sold at Rs160-200 per dozen, and B-category increased by Rs5 per dozen, fixed at Rs95-100 per dozen, sold at Rs130-150 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs55-60 per dozen, sold at Rs80-120 per dozen.

Peach unchanged at Rs120-170 per kg, sold at Rs200-300 per kg. Mangoes were fixed at Rs65-190 per kg, sold at Rs130-450 per kg.

Plump price gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs180-360 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg. Grapes Gola gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs155-160 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs275-285 per kg, sold at Rs320-400 per kg. Pomegranate local was gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs195-205 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg. Guava price gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs70-120 per kg, sold at Rs150-200 per kg.