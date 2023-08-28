Punjab Govt won’t tolerate vulgarity: Amir

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir warned on Sunday that the Punjab government would neither be blackmailed by elements promoting vulgarity at theatres nor succumb to any threats or pressure.

Talking to the media persons here on Sunday, he remarked that the elements promoting obscenity should desist from becoming spokespersons of genuine artistes. He said genuine artistes were siding with the Punjab government in its crackdown on indecency and immorality.

He rebuked that the elements minting money through obscene dances could not be deemed as true representatives of artistes, adding that crackdown would be continued against such elements for making theatres haven for obscene dances.

Amir Mir asserted that the elements involved in attempting to mislead people would also be dealt with an iron hand. He stressed that strict accountability would be done of such elements challenging the writ of the government.

In reply to a question, he apprised that the Punjab government was introducing amendments to the Drama Act and dance in dramas would be banned. Besides, producers committing violation of the Drama Act would be awarded punishment along with imposition of fine.

Amir Mir revealed that after the approval of the Punjab Cabinet, a new Drama Act would be enforced.

The minister deplored that the theatre owners and producers continued obscene dances despite being given warning on account of which they have been sealed.The commercial buildings being sealed would remain closed until enforcement of new drama rules.