August 28, 2023
Lahore

Six die in road accidents in 24 hours

By Our Correspondent
August 28, 2023

The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,135 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, six people died, whereas 1,171 were injured. Out of these, 627 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 544 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.