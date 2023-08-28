 
Monday August 28, 2023
Lahore

Robber arrested in injured condition

By Our Correspondent
August 28, 2023

Ichhara police arrested a robber in an injured condition. Police said that two robbers escaped after snatching a mobile phone and cash from a citizen named Azam in the Shah Jamal area. The police intercepted the robbers and in the exchange of fire, one bandit, who was later identified as Ahmed, was injured by the firing of his own accomplice, while his accomplice managed to escape.