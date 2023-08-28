Cell phone mechanic held on charges of changing IMEIs

LAHORE:CIA Ghaziabad police arrested a cell phone mechanic on charges of changing IMEIs. The accused was identified as Hammad, son of Muhammad Jahangir.
CIA Ghaziabad police caught him from Regal Centre, Hall Road on August 22, 2023. Since the original IMEI of a stolen cellphone is blacklisted; therefore, the IMEIs of such phones are replaced with the ones of other phones through the use of software. This makes it difficult to identify the cell phone, and can be resold to unsuspected buyers.
