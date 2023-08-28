Widow given dues on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:In accordance with the orders of the Ombudsman Punjab, Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, an amount of Rs3,706,880 was disbursed to widow of a government employee.

Additionally, instructions have also been issued to provide employment to the daughter of the deceased, under Rule 17-A, in accordance with the rules and regulations.

The woman had lodged a complaint before the Ombudsman therein that her husband, Muhammad Buta, who was employee of the Punjab Forest Department, had been serving as forest guard.

The complainant stated that her husband passed away and she appealed for family pension of the deceased. The complainant submitted all the relevant documents to the Forest Department but despite that her family pension was not processed.

The complainant has been paid an outstanding amount of Rs3,706,880 on the instructions of the Ombudsman Punjab. Moreover, regarding the complainant's daughter, Anila Noreen, who was unsuccessful in the typing test, the department has been instructed to inform her within 20 days prior to the recruitment under Rule 17-A, allowing her to retake the test according to the set rules and guidelines.