Foolproof security during Asia Cup matches

LAHORE:Lahore police have chalked out a foolproof security plan for national and international cricket players, match officials and cricket fans during the Asia Cup matches.

According to the security plan, 10 SPs, 36 DSPs, 86 SHOs, 445 upper subordinates and more than 5,000 police personnel will be on security duty during the matches.

Three matches of the Asia Cup will be played in the provincial capital. The first match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan teams will be played on September 3. The second match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on September 5 and the third match will be played on September 6. During the matches, effective monitoring of different areas of Lahore will be done with the PSCA cameras.