People continue protest against inflated power bills

LAHORE:Protests by the people continued on Sunday across the City over what they call unbearably and unexpectedly high cost of electricity.

As people's patience exhausted after seeing the inflated electricity bills, people took to the streets in different areas to lodge their protest in peaceful demonstrations.

Such protest were held at Ichhra, Raiwind, Sundar Road, Fatehgarh, Shahdara, Manga Mandi and Harbanspura. People from various walks of life recorded their protest against the increase in electricity bills.

At a procession, a student holding a protest placard said that his mother had to pay the electricity bill by selling home appliances.

Young students have appealed to the government and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to immediately intervene in the issue and take step against the increase in power bills. At another demo, people protested voicing grave concern over surging inflation.

They said that in the era of high inflation, how can they submit excessively charged bills? They are incapable to deal with the choice of paying electricity bills or survive on dal roti.

Many are forced to pay electricity bills by selling household goods. They asked the higher authorities to work for welfare of masses and withdraw the excess amount from power bill.

Citizens blocked the roads, tore the electricity bills and set them on fire. Troubled by heavy bills, people seemed depressed due to poor state of affairs at Lesco as they alleged that they are subjected to inflated bills by the power utility. They said that if the taxes mentioned in the bills are not withdrawn, they will continue their protest.