Ukraine says second cargo ship reaches safe waters

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Sunday a second civilian cargo ship leaving the port of Odesa had reached safe waters, despite warnings from Russia that such vessels may be considered military targets.

Kyiv announced a new maritime corridor earlier this month after Russia left the Black Sea grain deal, which aimed to ensure safe navigation for civilian grain shipments from Ukrainian ports.

“The second vessel has reached Romanian waters after successfully navigating through our temporary Black Sea corridor,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said on social media. He added that the ship -- a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier called PRIMUS -- was carrying steel destined for the African market.

“I thank everyone who made this possible, our port workers, our warriors and everyone who defends freedom,” he said.