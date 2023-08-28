Two dead, 56 injured in Romania gas station blasts

BUCHAREST: Prosecutors opened an inquiry on Sunday into two explosions at an unlicensed liquefied petroleum gas filling station that left two people dead and 56 people injured north of Romania´s capital Bucharest at the weekend.
Most of the injured were firefighters who rushed to the station in the Crevedia commune to extinguish the blaze from the first explosion before the second occurred late on Saturday.
“The fire started while gas was transferred from one tanker to another. A source of fire appeared under one of the tankers,” general prosecutor Alex Florenta told a press conference on Sunday.
“Speculations include that a cigarette was carelessly thrown,” he added. The two people who died were a couple, emergency department head Raed Arafat told reporters.
The man suffered a heart attack, while the woman died after sustaining severe burns, he added. Among the injured -- some with severe burns -- were 39 firefighters, two police officers and two gendarmes, according to Arafat.
