US plea proposal for 9/11 suspects splits victims’ relatives

WASHINGTON: A proposal to allow alleged perpetrators of the 9/11 attacks to plead guilty and avoid the death penalty poses a powerful dilemma for victims´ families, some of whom still want to seek the ultimate retribution after two decades of legal limbo.

The proposal detailed by prosecutors in a letter this month could offer families of the nearly 3,000 victims the best path to a resolution of a case bogged down in pre-trial maneuverings in the Guantanamo military commissions for years -- and with no end in sight.

For some families of those killed in New York´s World Trade Centre, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania say a deal without a trial could mean the entire truth about what happened on September 11, 2001 might never be told.

Others say that every year of delay means that more people pass away without seeing justice for their slain relatives -- and increases the risk that the aging defendants themselves could die without ever being found guilty.

“All 9/11 family members want justice and accountability. Too many of us have died in the last two decades without either,” said September 11th Families for Peaceful Tomorrows, which backs the plea deal.

“Plea agreements, which could be made right now, would offer finality: an end to the 9/11 military commission, clear admissions of guilt, and life sentences without parole or any possibility of appeal,” they said.

But Dennis McGinley of the group 9/11 Justice said the deal would leave untold the full story behind the attack that killed his brother Danny in the south tower of the World Trade Centre.

“All this is, is... to prevent a trial from taking place where Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is going to have to spill the beans,” he said, referring to the self-described 9/11 mastermind also known as “KSM.”

The deal, outlined in an August 1 letter from the office of the chief prosecutor for the Pentagon-run military tribunals, has been in preparation for two years in the case of KSM, Ammar al-Baluchi, Walid bin Attash, Ramzi bin al-Shibh and Mustafa al-Hawsawi.

Each has been held for more than 16 years at the US naval base in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, where they are among the last 30 of what was once nearly 800 people detained extrajudicially by the United States after 9/11.