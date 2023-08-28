Fresh evacuations as Greek wildfires burn

ATHENS: Firefighters in Greece were battling flames for a ninth consecutive day on Sunday, as more areas of the country´s north were ordered to evacuate their homes.
The largest fire is devastating the region of Evros, near the port town of Alexandroupoli and the country´s border wth Turkey. On Sunday, residents of the areas of Lefkimmi in Evros and Kassitera, in the neighbouring region of Rhodopes, were ordered to evacuate their homes.
The deputy regional governor of Evros, Dimitris Petrovic, told public television channl ERT that it was a “very difficult situation” that had caused enormous damage.
“We don´t know how and if we will be able to stop the advance of the fire´s frontline,” he said.
