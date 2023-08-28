Pak team in Multan, Babar expresses confidence

MULTAN: The Pakistan cricket team has landed in Multan for the first match of Asia Cup against Nepal scheduled for August 30 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Both teams will have practice sessions on Tuesday (tomorrow).

Afghanistan’s cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Lahore on Monday (today). Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will arrive in Lahore on September 1. The Asia Cup will be played in Pakistan between August 30 and September 6. The first game will be held at Multan, with the remaining three taking place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.