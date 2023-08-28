Arthur says Afghanistan series win a start to glorious future

MULTAN: Mickey Arthur, the director of Pakistan’s men’s cricket team, has expressed his elation after his team's remarkable 3-0 victory over Afghanistan on Saturday, propelling them to regain the coveted top spot in the ICC ODI rankings.

This triumph follows a series victory against New Zealand earlier this year, allowing Pakistan to reclaim the pinnacle position for the first time since the inception of the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings in 2005.

According to a PCB official, addressing the Pakistan team in the dressing room after their decisive win against Afghanistan in the third ODI, Arthur remarked, "There is a cake here with the number one on it.

This signifies all the hard work that you guys have put in over a period of time to get to number one in the world. Never ever take this for granted. Let’s celebrate this tonight because there have been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears that have gone into this." He added, "This is just the start, we are in operation World Cup." Pakistan's upcoming objective is the Asia Cup, scheduled to commence on August 30, serving as a stepping stone for the grand event – the World Cup – slated for October-November this year in India.