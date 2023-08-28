Pak 5 A side hockey team departs for Oman today

KARACHI: The Pakistan five-a-side hockey team to participate in the World Cup Qualifier event in Oman will be led by Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf. Muhammad Abdullah will be the vice-captain. Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Secretary General Haider Hussain announced the team after the final approval of President PHF Brigadier Sajjad Khokhar on the recommendations of the National Selection Committee.

The PHF has appointed 1994 World Cup gold medalist Olympian Wasim Feroze as the head coach of the team for the event in Salalah, Amman which begins on Tuesday (tomorrow).

According to Secretary General PHF Haider Hussain, the squad will depart from Islamabad on Monday at 10 AM.

Eleven teams will participate in the five-side event: Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong China, Kazakhstan, Malaysia and the hosts Oman. Meanwhile, according to the FIH world hockey ranking latest report Pakistan have improved by one rank in the global ranking, reaching the 15th position. During the four-year period from 2018 to 2022, Pakistan Hockey team was ranked 18th or 17th.

Pakistan squad:

Goalkeepers: Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Ali Raza

Defender: Muhammad Abdullah

Midfields: Ehtsham Aslam, Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob

Strikers: Arshad Liaquat, Zakaria Hayat, Rana Abdul Waheed Ashraf, Abdul Rehman and Abdul Wahab.