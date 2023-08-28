Pakistan thrash India in blind cricket final

LAHORE: In a historic showdown at the International Blind Sports Federation (IBSA) World Games final, the Pakistan blind cricket team secured a resounding victory against India, winning by eight wickets. The thrilling match witnessed Pakistan chasing down a target of 185 runs in the 15th over, showcasing their remarkable batting prowess.
According to the information made available here, key players Badar Munir and Mohammad Salman contributed significantly with scores of 41 and 48, respectively, leading Pakistan to an impressive triumph. India conceded 42 extras during Pakistan's innings.
India had set a target of 184-3 in 20 overs after choosing to bat first. Pakistan secured their spot in the final by winning all four group stage games, while India qualified by defeating Bangladesh in the qualifier.
