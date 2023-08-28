Women leadership programme organised at NED

A thoughtprovoking discourse was led by accomplished women leaders at the “Women Leadership and Leadership Development in Higher Education” programme organized at the English Linguistics and Allied Studies Department of the NED University of Engineering and Technology.

Senior academics Dr Huma Ali, Dr Shehla Najib Sidiki, Dr Ambreen Usmani, Dr Dilshad Zafar, and Prof Dr Yasira Naeem Pasha spoke at the event to demystify myths and unfold the realities of women in academia and women leadership development.

Their critical insights and stories enlightened the younger faculty and aspiring leaders, attending the event from various HEIs, in delving deeper into the systemic inequalities that perpetuate through prevailing socio-cultural ideologies that define women in stereotypical ways, undermining their potential and restricting them in their rightful pursuits.

The speakers in the thematic sessions and panel discussion called upon women to take ownership of their lives and engage in decision-making considering what matters to them the most and leads to satisfaction, uplift and support one another, identify a pathway for development and use mentoring and networking to ensure they make contribution and impact rather than just getting satisfied with their presence because of external pressures to improve access and inclusion for women.

Sustained commitment, integrity, a principled stance, and much more hard work than their male counterparts were identified as necessary for emerging as credible women leaders.