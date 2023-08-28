PTI workers arrested in Karsaz area

The District East police arrested six workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday for holding a protest rally outside the party office to demand early release of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The party workers were arrested in the Karsaz area of the city. A spokesperson for the Karachi PTI said the East police had arrested six party workers in the Karsaz area while they were holding a motorcycle rally for the release of Khan.

The spokesperson claimed that the police also baton-charged participants of the rally on Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

Meanwhile, Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned what he called unauthorised raids at the residences of PTI leaders and workers, including Advocate Shujat Ali Khan.

He said that those in power had forgotten the sanctity of a house. He added that the entire party stood with its workers. The dark night of oppression was coming to an end, he said.

Karachi PTI President Khurrum Sher Zaman also condemned the baton charge by the police and said police resorted to a violent act against participants of a peaceful rally.

He asked whether PTI workers participating in the rally had violated any law, and added that the democratic system allowed peaceful rallies and demonstrations. Spreading fear among participants of a peaceful rally was a shameful act, he said.