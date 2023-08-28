SHC sets aside life imprisonment of two men in robbery and murder case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has set aside the life imprisonment sentence of two persons in a dacoity and murder case, observing that the prosecution had failed to prove charges against the men.

The appellants, Mohammad Daim and Shoaib Shabbir, were sentenced to life imprisonment by an additional district and sessions court for murdering a man, Imran Ahmed Khan, for offering resistance during a robbery bid.

During a recent hearing, a counsel for the appellants submitted that they were implicated falsely in a blind FIR on the basis of defective identification parade. He said that evidence of the prosecution witnesses was doubtful in its character and the same were believed by the trial court without lawful justification.

An additional prosecutor general supported the trial court order submitting that the police had secured the crime weapon from the appellants which they had used in the commission of the offence and the prosecution had proved its case beyond any reasonable doubt.

A single bench of the high court headed by Justice Irshad Ali Shah after hearing the arguments observed that the incident had taken place on July 4, 2017, but it was reported to police on October 7 and the complaint did not contain the names and description of the appellants.

The bench observed that first, police disposed of the case due to lack of evidence and later implicated the appellants on December 28, 2017, who were already in prison in connection with another case.

The SHC observed that the confession of the appellants before the investigation officer could not be believed as evidence. The high court observed that the investigation officer did not take private witnesses for the recovery of crime weapon and such a recovery ought to have been made in presence of independent witnesses to exclude the possibility of foistation.

The bench observed that identification of appellants by the witness was without disclosure of their descriptions in his 161 Criminal Procedure Code statement and such an identification parade was conducted on the seventh day of the actual arrest of the appellants in the present case and no plausible explanation to such a delay had been offered, which could not be overlooked.

The SHC observed that even though the forensic report was positive, such a report alone could hardly be made a reason to maintain conviction against the appellants. The high court observed that the prosecution had not been able to prove its case against the appellants beyond any shadow of doubt. The SHC set aside the conviction of the appellants and ordered their release if they were not required in other cases.