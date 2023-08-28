Baqar wants malaria epidemic overcome in a week

Caretaker Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has taken notice of the rising cases of malaria infection in the province. In a statement issued on Sunday, he noted that majority of the malaria cases were reported in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and Sukkur.

The interim CM asked the officials of the local government and health departments to take necessary steps in the areas of the province affected by the spread of the infectious disease.

He directed the health department to launch a proper campaign against the spread of malaria infection in the province and overcome the malarial epidemic in the province in a week.

He said that all the government-run hospitals in the province should establish special wards and procure the necessary medicines against the spread of malaria.

He directed the LG department to launch anti-mosquito fumigation campaigns in the affected areas. He also ordered that the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board improve the sanitation situation.