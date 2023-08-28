Four held for robbing citizens returning from banks

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sindh police has arrested four suspects for their alleged involvement in committing robberies outside banks.

The SIU police acted on a tip-off and apprehended a gang of four robbers on Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan near the Sakhi Hassan Graveyard. Police said the arrested gangsters were involved in mugging people when they returned after withdrawing cash from banks.

The arrested men were identified as Abdul Samad, son of Rahmatullah, Adil, son of Khalid, Sikandar, son of Michael Dean, and Mir Kamran Samdani, son of Mir Ghulam Samdani. Police also claimed to have seized four pistols from the suspects.

During the initial investigation, the suspects reportedly confessed to their involvement in multiple robberies in Gulberg, Ferozabad, Garden, Defence and others areas. Police said one of the suspects used to identify potential victims outside banks who had withdrawn large sums of money and signal his accomplices waiting nearby.

Those armed accomplices would then rob the victim at an appropriate location. The suspects disclosed that three to four months ago, they had robbed a motorcyclist near Ayesha Manzil taking away Rs2 million. Two months ago, they snatched Rs300,000 from a person on a motorcycle in the Ferozabad area who had withdrawn money from a private bank.

They also stole Rs200,000 from a citizen in Defence and Rs1.25 million from a person in the Garden area. Cases have been registered against the suspects at the SIU police station. Further investigations are under way.