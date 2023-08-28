PDM parties’ outcry over power bills makes no sense: PTI

Leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter have said that the hue and cry being raised by the political parties that were part of the last coalition government over the increase in electricity bills makes no sense because it was their policies that led to the situation today.

A statement quoted PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh as saying that the parties that were part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were engaged in deceptive politics over the power tariff hike.

Sheikh claimed that the day before yesterday Abid Sher Ali of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and yesterday the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) tried to make a fool out of the public.

He said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was also issuing statements to absolve itself of the responsibility, but the reality was that they were all part of the federal government. The unit cost of electricity should have been less than Rs25, but together they took it up to Rs51, he added.

He also said that these parties are all equally responsible for the escalation of the electricity prices to this extent. “The entire nation recognises these thieves. Gas, flour, sugar, chicken, petrol — everything has become expensive.”

PTI Sindh spokesman Muhammad Ali Baloch said that the MQM-P should feel ashamed because it was equally responsible for inflation. He said the party leaders are now shedding crocodile tears, which would not earn them public sympathy, adding that the MQM-P was involved in drowning the people in the quagmire of inflation.

Baloch said that by seeking votes in the name of Karachi’s public, the MQM-P has always exploited the situation for personal gains. People are now seeing through the changing colours of these lies, he added.

He said that the era of the MQM-P’s dominance in the city has ended. The increase in theprices of electricity is the outcome of the collaboration between the PPP and the MQM-P, he added.