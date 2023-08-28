KMC to install solar-powered street lights on 106 roads

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced his plan to install solar-powered street lights on 106 roads under the administrative control of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

Due to the ever-increasing price of electricity, said the mayor, the KMC would install street lights that would be powered by solar panels.

“The solar plan has not yet been successful in Karachi because of the warm temperature and the dusty weather,” he said, adding that the plates get covered with dust.

He pointed out that they are evaluating the plan to energise street lights with solar panels and make sure they do not get covered with dust. “We have decided to energise the KMC’s 106 roads with solar panel-led street lights,” he said.

Wahab said that the monthly bill of street lights that the KMC receives is more than Rs10 million, which it gets for the 106 streets. Around 20 people are employed by the KMC for the repair and maintenance of the KMC’s street lights, he added.

He said that the city’s metropolitan corporation spends Rs200 million a year for the maintenance of the street lights and in the form of power bills.

With the installation of solar lights, added the mayor, they would not only have to pay no power bills but their maintenance cost would also reduce.

“We want to install fresh lights on the roads of Karachi,” he said, adding that they are looking forward to offering the contract for the maintenance of solar lights to a company that would supply these lights.

He said that the private contractor would be responsible for the operation of the solar lights, as well as for ensuring that the street lights or the solar panels are not stolen.