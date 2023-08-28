Business community of Hyderabad to observe shutter-down strike today

Hyderabad: In a meeting called by the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI), business communities of Hyderabad agreed on observing a shutter-down strike today (Monday) against the increase in electricity rates.

HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui said the business community should show unity by closing the markets, shops, bazaars and factories. He also asked the business community to participate in a protest march by wearing black bands. The march would end at Koh Noor Chowk, he said.

Siddiqui said that due to extraordinary increase in electricity rates, the industrial production cost had increased by 40 to 50 per cent, the export industry was unable to compete at the regional level and it had become difficult to run the industry.

Representatives of the Green Seed Merchant Association, Printing Press Industry Association, Glass Bangle I industry Association, Shama Commercial Area of Trade and Industry, Medicine Market, Cloth Market, Sarafa Bazaar, City Business Forum, Latifabad Business Forum and Car Show Parts Association were present at the meeting.

The Private School Association, Anjuman Tajran Sadr Bohari Bazaar, Motorcycle Dealers Association, Hotel Association, Wholesale Dealers Association, Iron and Steel Merchant Association, Fruit and Vegetable Market, Cut Piece Cloth Market and Anjuman Tajran Latifabad are among more than 50 business organisations that have announced their support for the shutter-down strike.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader and former MPA Rashid Khilji told The News that a delegation of businessmen had also come to the MQM zonal office and the party expressed solidarity with them and would continue to support their legitimate demands.