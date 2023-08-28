Ban on approval of building plans temporary: Jumani

Caretaker Sindh Local Government Minister Muhammad Mubin Jumani has said the recent ban imposed by the interim provincial administration on approving plans for new housing and commercial constructions is temporary and will last for a few days.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Jumani said that Karachi had been turned into a jungle of buildings due to haphazard and unchecked constructions.

"I have heard the speculation that a grade 12 officer of the Sindh Building Control Authority is influential enough to remove a grade 20 officer in a matter of few days," the minister said.

He added that construction activities had been continuing in the city in utter violation of the building by-laws so much so that an eight-storey building emerged on a vacant plot where a ground-plus-one-storey house had to be built as per the original plan.

He said that a committee comprising the relevant government officials and representatives of the Association of Builders and Developers would be formed to resolve the construction issues of the people.

The same committee would ensure the resolution of all construction-related issues through lawful means and it would also keep a check on illegal activities in the real estate arena, theLG minister said, adding that a fresh policy would also be notified for approving plans for new housing and commercial constructions in the city,

"Karachi assumed the shape of a jungle of buildings due to the policies, which were pursued by the SBCA," he said.

He also lamented that earlier, commercial plazas were built on amenity land in the city. Everyone knew about the existence of a corrupt system in the city in this connection, he remarked.

"We will do away with this system with the sole objective that people are not required to use any unfair means to get their construction issues resolved as per the law," said Jumani. He also reiterated his resolve to eradicate the menace of illegal hydrants in the city.

The chief executive officer and relevant officials of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Corporation have been strictly asked to conduct a survey in this regard and submit a report, he explained. "The state of affairs has become so sorry that one industry receives a water bill of Rs5 million while another factory that consumes the same quantity of water gets the bill of just 100,000," Jumani said. "The elements behind this water mafia, whether they are officials of our agencies or outsiders, will be sternly taken to task," he said.