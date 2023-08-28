This letter refers to the news report ‘PTI ready to bridge gap between Imran Khan and establishment’ (August 26, 2023). With senior PTI leaders in prison or facing cases, the PTI spokesman Sadaqat Ali Abbasi is reported to have said that the party is ready to bridge the gap between the institutions and Imran Khan. Moreover, he expressed his conviction that the move would be in the best interest of the nation.

Incidentally, considering the extent of decay in relations between Imran Khan and the institutions, I think the word ‘gulf’ instead of ‘gap’ would have been more appropriate. The episode also brings to mind the old saying ‘fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me’.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi