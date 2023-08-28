This letter refers to the news report ‘PTI ready to bridge gap between Imran Khan and establishment’ (August 26, 2023). With senior PTI leaders in prison or facing cases, the PTI spokesman Sadaqat Ali Abbasi is reported to have said that the party is ready to bridge the gap between the institutions and Imran Khan. Moreover, he expressed his conviction that the move would be in the best interest of the nation.
Incidentally, considering the extent of decay in relations between Imran Khan and the institutions, I think the word ‘gulf’ instead of ‘gap’ would have been more appropriate. The episode also brings to mind the old saying ‘fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me’.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
I am concerned about the upcoming elections in Pakistan. I witnessed the poor performance of the authorities in the...
There are numerous locally made cable cars, installed by private owners, to provide economical transportation to...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Choosing future leaders is for Pakistanis to decide, US envoy tells ECP’ ....
This letter refers to the news report ‘Gulf nations poised to invest billions in Pakistan: US media report’ ....
Imran Khan is not the only one who is facing a legal battle for disposing off state gifts he received in his capacity...
There is an urgent need for immediate action to address the poor state of education in our nation. A few of the...