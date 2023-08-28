 
August 28, 2023
Unregulated

August 28, 2023

There are numerous locally made cable cars, installed by private owners, to provide economical transportation to thousands of people who live in the mountainous northern areas of Pakistan.

The frequent incidents involving this mode of transportation also point to the failure of provincial governments to regulate these cable cars and ensure the safety of the citizens who depend on them.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore