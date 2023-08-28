This letter refers to the news report ‘Gulf nations poised to invest billions in Pakistan: US media report’ (August 11, 2023). According to the report, Pakistan is negotiating with the Gulf nations to bring in the foreign currency it desperately needs to stabilize its economy while the oil-rich monarchies move to diversify their economies away from oil and expand their influence. This development is a win-win scenario for all sides.
I fervently hope and pray that we will take all measures possible to ensure the safety, security, well-being, and progress of any and all investments which come our way given our past mismanagement of the economy. The newly-commissioned SIFC will have an important role to play in ensuring this, in conjunction with all other stakeholders.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
