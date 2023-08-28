Education reform

There is an urgent need for immediate action to address the poor state of education in our nation. A few of the difficulties our educational system faces include limited access to high-quality education, poor infrastructure, out-of-date curricula, and unqualified teachers. This situation is hindering the growth and development of our nation. We can significantly improve the lives of countless young Pakistanis by investing in education, training teachers, updating the curriculum, and ensuring access to quality learning environments.
Waniya Muqeem
Karachi
