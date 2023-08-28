Being Muslim in India

In 2014, a country that had prided itself on its secularism and on being the largest democracy in the world elected an unvarnished Hindu supremacist as its leader, and brought in power a party that served as the political wing of the quasi-fascist Hindutva movement. At the time, many who should have known better said occupying the office of prime minister would somehow moderate Modi and that he would concentrate on the economy rather than on sectarian or religious politics. They were wrong. Modi’s India has been even worse than one imagined, and now ten years on things are more hopeless than ever.

In the latest nightmare story, a school teacher in an Uttar Pradesh school harassed a seven-year-old Muslim student by asking his classmates to slap him and asking for him to be evicted due to his religion. The video that went viral last week showed the teacher encouraging other students to slap the Muslim child harder. But this is not the sole example of the abuse of Muslims in previously secular India. On August 1, a guard on a train killed his own senior officer and three Muslim men on the train after which he shouted out slogans in favour of the Modi government. The matter has apparently been investigated but other matters of a similar nature have also been put under inquiry with no results emerging. In the India of today, no Muslim is really safe or secure in terms of his or her life or property. According to a report, cow vigilante groups have been involved in 63 attacks between 2010 and 2017 with 24 persons, all of them Muslims, killed and 124 injured.

That ‘Shining India’ is no more is a given; what is frightening is how easily Hindutva fascism has found takers across the country – and abroad, specifically among non-resident Indians (NRIs). Pakistan has raised its voice as a neighbouring country against what is happening in India but it has received very little support from the rest of the world. In many ways, this simply exposes the hypocrisy of the West. In a world of self-serving strategic policies, can we even hope for the oppression in Kashmir as well as in India to be taken up by democratic Western nations? The sort of human rights atrocities being committed by India on a daily basis are horrifying. Unfortunately, the world seems to have decided that – much like Israel – it can live with a violent Indian regime. As Indian activists now speak up, it is time for action to be taken and for the world to also speak out against the kind of hatred that is being seen. How long can Muslim and other minority communities in India continue to live on in the fear that by just existing they may be offending a supremacist force that seems to have taken over the nation’s collective psyche? When on the one hand you are landing on the moon while on the other your country’s children are being assaulted just for their faith, there is a sharp disconnect within. Those Indians not in the BJP or fascinated by Modi need to rethink where their country is headed.