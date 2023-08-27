SC to take up NAB amendments case on Aug 29

Supreme Court building in Islamabad can be seen. — SC website/File

ISLAMABAD: A constitutional controversy is likely to prop up next week on the three-member bench hearing the petition of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan challenging the amendments made in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999.

Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, one of the members of the bench on last hearing held on August 18, had suggested to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial that cases under Article 184(3) of the Constitution should not be heard till the case dealing with the constitutional validity of the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023 is decided.

The judge had stressed for constituting a full court or a five-member bench to hear the instant matter, adding that after the introduction of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, matters pertaining to cases adjudicating upon under Article 184(3) of the Constitution must be heard by a five-member bench or a full court.

In his two-page note, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah had stated that in case the Act is held to be valid, the decision of this Bench, which is not constituted as per the procedure prescribed and strength of judges required under the Act, in the present matter, may arguably be coram non judice and thus a nullity in the eye of law.

Chief Justice Chief Umar Ata Bandial, however, had observed that the NAB amendments under challenge had been pending since 2022, adding that Khawaja Haris, counsel for the petitioner, had argued before the court in more than 22 hearings while counsel for the then federal government Makhdum Ali Khan had presented his arguments in some 19 hearings.

“This case was not as long as we have made it,” the Chief Justice had remarked and asked counsels for both the parties to prepare for final arguments on the next date of hearing. Justice Ijazul Ahsan had observed that each case has its own facts and merit, adding that the opinion given in one case is only for that instant case.

The Chief Justice had said that from August 26, the court will hear the instant matter on daily basis.

Assistant Registrar, Fixture branch of the Supreme Court, however, has fixed before a three-member special bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah for hearing on August 29, the petition challenging the NAB law amendments.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had challenged the NAB amendments in the apex court under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, praying the court to set aside the amendments made by the previous coalition government in NAB Ordinance 1999. The PTI chairman had contended that the amendments were person specific, hence it may be set aside.

Legal observers, however, are of the view that Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah may likely opt to recuse from the bench on August 29 when the matter has been fixed before the said bench.

In case, if Syed Mansoor Ali Shah recuses from the bench, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial may opt to continue with the proceedings, taking the matter in hand to conclusion, they opined while citing the observations made by the Chief Justice that it would be an embarrassment for him if he could not decide the pending matters before his retirement.

On the other hand, it is to recall that the petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 are still pending before the apex court and before the Act becoming a law, the court had stayed the implementation of the said Act.

On previous hearing, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan had sought time for reconsideration of the provisions of both the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 and Supreme Court (Review and Judgments) Orders 2023 were overlapping.

In the meantime, the apex court three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar on August 11, declared unconstitutional the review of judgments law and held that parliament was not competent to legislate with respect to Article 188 of the Constitution in the manner that it has done by way of the 2023 Act.

The piece of legislation was introduced by the former coalition government through parliament on April 14 this year, aimed to widen the scope of review jurisdiction in cases decided under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The law provides the right to file a review petition to an aggrieved person against whom an order has been made under clause (3) of the Article 184 of the Constitution, prior to this legislation. Similarly, the law also states for reviewing a suo motu judgment, a bigger bench than the one that issued the order, will hear the case.

According to the law, a petition shall be filed by the person within sixty days of the commencement of this legislation. The law provides the right of an appeal against conviction by the Supreme Court under its original jurisdiction under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Shah Khawar, senior lawyer of the Supreme Court, is of the view that in case of any judgment announced by the current three-member bench, striking down the amendments made in NAB law, the PDM allied political forces will criticize such a verdict on the touchstone that the verdict was passed by specific judges against whom they had always and loudly expressed their reservations of their presence in the bench. Moreover, he said the federal government can exercise the option to file a review if the constitutional petition of former premier Imran Khan is allowed and the amendments made in NAB law are struck down, then this petition will be fixed before a bench constituted by the upcoming Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.