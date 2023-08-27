FIFA suspends Spain football chief over kiss row

Spain's defender Rocio Galvez is congratulated by the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (R). —AFP/File

ZURICH: The FIFA, in response to the controversy surrounding Luis Rubiales, the president of Spain’s football federation, has announced to suspend him for a duration of 90 days.

Despite the mounting pressures and criticisms urging his resignation, Rubiales adamantly remained in his position, prompting FIFA’s intervention. The incident under scrutiny occurred after Spain’s triumph in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, where Rubiales spontaneously kissed Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

In a press release, FIFA said: “The chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level. This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24.”

FIFA has also ordered Rubiales, the RFEF and its officials or employees to refrain from contacting the Spanish footballer or people close to her in order to preserve Hermoso’s fundamental rights. The decision adopted by the chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has been communicated to Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and UEFA for due compliance. “The FIFA Disciplinary Committee will not provide any further information on these disciplinary proceedings until a final decision has been taken,” the statement added. “FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all persons and therefore condemns with the utmost vigour any behaviour to the contrary.” Earlier, Spain’s football federation had said that it will take legal action to defend Rubiales. The RFEF provided four images of Hermoso’s embrace with Rubiales, with an analysis of each, which it claims demonstrates that she applied force to lift Rubiales’ feet off the ground. The federation says it has tried to contact Hermoso, who is Spain’s leading women’s goalscorer with 51 from 101 appearances but has “been unsuccessful at all times”. “The evidence is conclusive,” it said. “Mr President has not lied.”