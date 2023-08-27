Pakistan hails Denmark’s proposed bill to ban burning of Holy Quran

An undated photograph of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the reported decision by the Denmark government to propose a bill that would outlaw the burning of the Holy Quran and other divine books. “This, we believe, is a step in the right direction”, said the Foreign Office.

Later, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani tweeted, “Pakistan appreciates the Danish govt’s proposed legislation to criminalise improper treatment of religious texts and objects of significant importance, including the Holy Quran. I had a welcome exchange (on telephone) with Foreign Minister of Denmark Lars Lokke Ramussen who reiterated the Danish government’s strong commitment to respecting these religious sensitivities. Looking forward to working closely with him to advance our common interests.” The Foreign Office reiterated that Pakistan has always maintained that desecration and burning of holy scriptures constitute a serious act of religious hatred, which must not be permitted under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest. “As stipulated by international human rights law and called for by the UN Human Rights Council, such provocative acts must be prevented and prohibited through legal means”, it added.

The recurrent incidents of the Holy Quran’s desecration during the last few months have hurt the sentiments of over 1.6 billion Muslims worldwide. Such abhorrent acts, pointed out the Foreign Office, intend to create friction among communities and harm inter-faith harmony and mutual respect.

Pakistan underlined that it is the responsibility of national governments to take all measures necessary to prevent these acts of religious hatred, xenophobia and Islamophobia. “We hope the step taken by Denmark today would culminate in effective legislation to curb the desecration of the Holy Quran and other divine books. We also hope that other countries will emulate and undertake similar steps to outlaw such hateful acts,” said the Foreign Office.