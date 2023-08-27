Poll campaigns to start with return of Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Political parties aren’t in a hurry to kick-start their electoral campaigns as none is inclined to undertake a lengthy campaign. They are divided into two camps on the question of delimitations of constituencies and a new element has also entered about the enrolment of new voters, who have attained franchise age.

Well-placed sources told The News here on Saturday that despite their public posturing, none of the parties had opposed delimitations of constituencies, knowing it would cause delay of few weeks in polls. They all were on board when a decision was being taken for fresh delimitations including the PPP and the PTI. The PTI had in fact mandated it through the CCI in 2019 when it was in power and the PPP voted for it in the CCI early this month meeting when former chief minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah belonging to the PPP took trouble of coming to the federal capital from Karachi and supported the proposal. Had he opposed the idea, it would become quite difficult for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the incumbent caretaker government to delay polls. Interestingly, few parties of Balochistan, the MQMP and the PPP had reservations about the census that provided a basis for delimitations, but the PPP has been singled out through its opposition to delimitations. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has also boarded the bandwagon of the PPP now by expressing its reservations about delimitations and asking for holding of polls within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. All other political parties are favouring delimitations before the general elections. The door of the apex court has been knocked by some entities while the Presidency has also jumped into the fray.

The sources pointed out that the whole exercise ultimately would turn up as futile since the ECP has already started working on delimitations and practically, it wouldn’t be possible for the commission to revert to the “90 days” compulsion. The election campaign in the true sense would be geared up with the return of PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif. The reception of Nawaz Sharif on his arrival would be the moment for initiation of electoral campaigns. Major political parties are in the process of completing their spadework for the campaign and elections. The sources reminded that the day the PTI chairman stood scot-free, the election campaign could start alternatively, but the scope of this happening is very bleak. Will his party be permitted to contest polls and will he be able to award tickets to his candidates for assemblies and would he be permitted to hold public meetings, are the questions intertwined. The sources have ruled out this scenario and pointed out that the administration would also prefer to keep the electoral campaign a low-key affair. The lengthy election campaign wouldn’t suit the administration at the same time, the sources said. The ECP has designated December 14 for completion of delimitations of constituencies. The schedule for delimitations that has been chalked out by the ECP appears to be very tight, but it could be reduced by two weeks through extra efforts. For the time being, the commission isn’t prepared for venturing it. The commission could reduce the deadline and bring it to November 30 for delimitations and in that case, the election could become a possibility in mid-January next year, the sources reminded.