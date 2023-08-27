Only cricket can bring two countries closer: British HC

LAHORE: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Jane Marriott has said that if anything can bring the two countries closer, it is cricket.

To a question by the reporter during her visit to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, she said she was looking forward to Pakistan women’s and men’s cricket teams going to England next year, and England cricket teams coming to Pakistan.

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf and other officials welcomed Miss Jane Marriott at Gaddafi Stadium. She held a meeting with Zaka Ashraf and other board officials and discussed security and other issues regarding the England cricket team’s visit to Pakistan.

Jane Marriott said the people of both countries love cricket very much, and the game could play an important role in strengthening the people-to-people relationship between the two countries.

The British HC also played cricket with women’s cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium while wearing a regular cricket kit. Former Pakistani international player Marina Iqbal gave her batting tips.