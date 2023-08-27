Only cricket can bring two countries closer: British HC

LAHORE: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Jane Marriott has said that if anything can bring the two countries closer, it is cricket.
To a question by the reporter during her visit to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters at Gaddafi Stadium here on Saturday, she said she was looking forward to Pakistan women’s and men’s cricket teams going to England next year, and England cricket teams coming to Pakistan.
PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf and other officials welcomed Miss Jane Marriott at Gaddafi Stadium. She held a meeting with Zaka Ashraf and other board officials and discussed security and other issues regarding the England cricket team’s visit to Pakistan.
Jane Marriott said the people of both countries love cricket very much, and the game could play an important role in strengthening the people-to-people relationship between the two countries.
The British HC also played cricket with women’s cricket team at the Gaddafi Stadium while wearing a regular cricket kit. Former Pakistani international player Marina Iqbal gave her batting tips.
ISLAMABAD: Political parties aren’t in a hurry to kick-start their electoral campaigns as none is inclined to...
BATTAGRAM: Ibrar Ahmed is relieved to be alive after being stuck on a cable car high over a river for 16 hours this...
LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmad Batar has extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza and...
KARACHI: Drama serial “Sirf Tum”, containing the intriguing story of relationship, trust and reliability, has...
SUKKUR: The court of civil Judge Ranipur at Sobhodero handed over 3 days more physical remand of accused Asad Shah,...
PESHAWAR: The by-polls in 65 different village and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held today ...