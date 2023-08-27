ATC extends PTI leaders remand

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmad Batar has extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza and others in the Lahore Corps Commander House burning case till September 9. The accused were produced before the court after the completion of their judicial remand. The court extended their remand, directing police to submit Challan on the next hearing. The court also allowed police to reinvestigate the accused including Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah, Aijaz Chaudhry and Mehmoodur Rasheed.