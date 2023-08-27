ATC extends PTI leaders remand

LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Ijaz Ahmad Batar has extended the judicial remand of Khadija Shah, Alia Hamza and others in the Lahore Corps Commander House burning case till September 9. The accused were produced before the court after the completion of their judicial remand. The court extended their remand, directing police to submit Challan on the next hearing. The court also allowed police to reinvestigate the accused including Yasmin Rashid, Khadija Shah, Aijaz Chaudhry and Mehmoodur Rasheed.
ISLAMABAD: Political parties aren’t in a hurry to kick-start their electoral campaigns as none is inclined to...
LAHORE: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Ms Jane Marriott has said that if anything can bring the two countries...
BATTAGRAM: Ibrar Ahmed is relieved to be alive after being stuck on a cable car high over a river for 16 hours this...
KARACHI: Drama serial “Sirf Tum”, containing the intriguing story of relationship, trust and reliability, has...
SUKKUR: The court of civil Judge Ranipur at Sobhodero handed over 3 days more physical remand of accused Asad Shah,...
PESHAWAR: The by-polls in 65 different village and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held today ...