Fatima Furriro murder case: Court grants remand of three more days of accused Asad Shah

SUKKUR: The court of civil Judge Ranipur at Sobhodero handed over 3 days more physical remand of accused Asad Shah, arrested on the charge of killing 10-year-old innocent girl Fatima Furriro.

After the physical remand of Asad Shah was over on Saturday, the investigation officer produced Shah in civil Judge of the Ranipur at Sobhodero where Fatima’s mother and Shabna were also present.

At the request of the police, the court approved the physical remand of the accused Asad Shah for another 3 days and handed him over to the police.

The Investigation Officer told the court that accused Syed Asad Shah not cooperating with police in the investigation nor providing the PIN code of his mobile phone. The Judge directed Shah to cooperate with the police in providing the code.

Meanwhile, police declared Hina Shah and her father Syed Fayaz Shah and the son of Fayyaz Shah absconders in the brutal murder of Fatima Furriro.

Separately, Akbar Kalhoro, arrested on the charge of threatening journalists and the police was also presented in the same court. The Civil Judge of the Ranipur at Sobhodero had sent him on three days of physical remand. Akbar Kalhoro also apologized to the journalists for making undue threats.