LG by-polls in KP today

PESHAWAR: The by-polls in 65 different village and neighborhood councils in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be held today (Sunday) amid tight security.

Over 385000 voters would cast their vote in the by-polls for the vacant seats in different councils. As many as 256 polling stations have been set up for the polling across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of these 159 polling stations have been declared most sensitive and 84 have been declared sensitive.

Muhammad Riaz Mayar adds from Mardan: In 9 village councils, 26 candidates, including two women, are contesting on 10 vacant seats, 6 candidates are contesting elections on two general seats and there will be a one-to-one contest for the woman’s seat. Also, 12 candidates are contesting on five youth seats.

A fierce contest is expected between ANP candidate Shabir Ahmed Raza, PTI candidate Muhammad Zeeshan and independent candidate Ahmed Ali on neighbourhood council Bicket Ganj-1. Also, PML-N candidate Abbas Khan, JUI-F candidate Mukhtiar Ali and PTI’s Rahim Shah are vying for the general seat of village council Ahmedabad, Takhatbhai.

Independent candidate Muhammad Alamgir Khan and JUI-F candidate Adil Zaman are contesting for the youth seat of VC Taja, Rustam. Similarly, tough contests are expected on the seats of VC Mayar-4, NC Hoti-1, Mardan Rural-1, VC Mahu Dheri, VC Charguli, VC Khawo Kalay, Mardan Rural-1.

The Election Commission has established 40 polling stations, including 17 for males, 15 for females and 8 are combined stations. There will be a total of 120 polling booths in these polling stations, including 69 for men and 51 for women.

More than 320 election staffers will perform duty at the polling stations, all of which have been declared highly sensitive.