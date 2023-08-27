‘Sindh govt to launch operation against dacoits of Katcha area under Rangers supervision’

SUKKUR: The caretaker government of Sindh has announced to carry out a result oriented operation against the criminals in the supervision of Rangers.

Caretaker Law Minister Sindh Barrister Muhammad Umar Soomro and Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid on Saturday visited the family of the killed Journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar. They condoled with the heirs of the deceased journalist and handed over them a 10 million Cheque of financial assistance.

Talking to the media caretaker Law Minister Sindh said that government was investigating the matter of not providing timely medical aid to a late journalist. He said that a result-oriented operation against the dacoits in Katcha area of Sukkur and Larkana regions would be launched under the supervision of the Rangers to eliminate bandits.

He said that Sindh High Court (SHC) had already directed Sindh government to launch operation against the dacoits under the supervision of the Rangers, so he will discuss with caretaker chief minister of Sindh regarding the directions of the SHC. He said that budget for the operation for 90 days would be released to Sindh Police to launch operation. He said that there is no political or any other pressure on caretaker Sindh government regarding the launching operation against the dacoits in Katcha areas. He said that grand operation against the dacoits for maintaining law and order situation in Sindh is need of time.